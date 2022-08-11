Edward H. Coombs, of Wrentham, Massachusetts, and South Kingstown, Rhode Island, died on May 26 at the the Hope Health Hulitar Center in Providence. His death was caused by complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
Edward — Eddie — was a loving and intelligent man. He lived for 78 years, 66 of them beside his best friend, seventh grade sweetheart, and wife, Joanne (Hall) Coombs. In his last few days, he described his time on earth as “wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.”
Eddie grew up in Jamestown, New York, and Kingston, Rhode Island, son to the late Kenneth and Bertha (Tompkins) Coombs. He attended South Kingstown High School and graduated from the University of Rhode Island, class of ‘65. He earned his Master’s of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological School, and served the United Church of Christ. His ministerial roles directed him to Mississippi, Virginia, to counseling work at the MCI in Norfolk, and to churches across New England.
Professionally, Eddie spent most of his career as residential realtor and mortgage broker. He was a gifted listener, a warm and generous speaker, and treated each job as opportunity to spread his gospel of compassion. For fun, he sailed, skied, kayaked, bicycled, swam, and ate hot dogs, fresh corn, and lemon meringue pie. He read Peanuts and Mark Twain, listened to The Beach Boys, Scott Joplin, and Vivaldi, and shepherded many generations of ducks in the pond of the house that he and Joanne owned for 45 years.
Eddie’s greatest pleasure was to be a good Papa; a gentle, humorous, and selfless family man. He loved to attend recitals, parent-teacher conferences, scouting trips, graduations, ice skating exhibitions, art shows and swim practices. He drove to these in a series of cars with mechanical flaws that caused them to turn unexpectedly into the parking lots of ice cream parlors and doughnut shops.
In his last few years, he served as a devoted and diligent home caretaker to Joanne, who survives him. He is also survived by his children Jeremy and Erika, his daughter-in-law Hannah, his grandson Santiago, his big brother Les, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and a network of devoted friends and family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a memorial 79th birthday party for Edward, on Saturday, August 20 from 1-4 p.m. at 40 Oxbow Drive, Wrentham, Massachusetts. There will be ice cream, balloons, cake, and music. Cards can be sent to the family at 432 Suffolk St., Lowell, MA, 01854, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the South Kingstown Land Trust at https://sklt.org.
