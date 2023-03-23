Michael Kraynak III, 63, of North Kingstown, departed this earth on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 peacefully at home in the loving embrace of his adoring wife, Margaret. His bravery was a true inspiration as he endured a most courageous battle with ALS. His strength, personality and humor were with him until his last moments.
Born in NYC on December 22, 1959 during a snowstorm, he was the only son to Patricia and the late Michael Kraynak Jr, of Ridgewood, NJ.
Raised and educated in Ridgewood, NJ, “Mike” experienced a childhood full of fascination for insects, animals, gardening and dogs, of which he owned many during his life — his last being his beloved yellow lab, Sasha.
He was known for his enormous, welcoming heart even as a young child, developing and nurturing many meaningful relationships, that carried through his entire life. His ability to connect with people was truly one of his most unique and enduring virtues.
As a teenager, Mike took to playing guitar, unaware at the time that it would not only become one of his greatest passions, but in many ways come to define his life and the way in which he would most profoundly touch the lives of others. His dedication to practice and self-study was unknown to many as his playing seemed effortless to others who became to know him as the original “guitar hero”.
He studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston for many years as an adult, although there was an inside joke among his classmates that he could teach many of the instructors how to play the finer points of the instrument and give them pointers on how to teach.
Mike took great pride in playing for the United States Southern Command in the 80’s at the Palmerola Air Base, Tiger Island and Yoro, Republic of Honduras. The bravery he witnessed by the Navy Seals and the army troops impacted his life ever since. As quoted on the Certificate of Achievement he received, “The music you performed brought each of us a little closer to home and significantly contributed to the morale of the Task Force.”
Trading vintage guitars and designing custom guitars became a passion for Mike as he notoriously had one of the most incredible and rare collection of “axes” among musicians and enthusiasts anywhere. During this time, he developed a steady and loyal stream of students as his teaching capability flourished when he went into private practice. His students became a second family to him as he showed incredible patience and sincere desire to impart his knowledge on others. Having many students for several years, even decades, it was in teaching that Mike found his legacy. It was through guitar lessons that Mike helped others find their own voice through music. Many of Mike’s students continued to reach out to him for the rest of his life to let him know what a positive influence he had on them in their careers and lives today.
In 2011, Mike married Margaret “Peggy” Scully at Skylands Manor in Ringwood NJ in an idyllic setting surrounded by the NJ Botanical Gardens. Mike and Peggy bonded in their love of music, gardening, cooking at home and their continuous quest for a good bottle of wine. Their adventures together were endless as they lived life to the fullest — gratefully embracing life’s beauty and the blessing of having found each other. Eventually their love of the sea prompted them to move to the state of Rhode Island in 2015 to be close to the shore and walk in the tides regularly. “Meet me by the Sea” was their repeated mantra.
Mike and Peggy became Master Gardeners soon after moving to Rhode Island, reigniting Mike’s enthusiasm for garden design and landscaping. His gardens became legendary and the subject of many artists and admirers near and far. Although many of his ideas were large scale and impressive, he was most fond of unusual, tiny details in the gardens…the “diminutive” he would say.
His heartwarming personality and humor won over even the most stoic of people as his sincerity was apparent and palpable. It was as great a joy for him to make others laugh as it was to be around him. Unforgettable and “one of a kind.”
Those who really knew him, loved him spectacularly.
Mike is survived by his wife Margaret; mother Patricia; sisters Pamela, Evelyn, Janet; and nephews Jonah, Jared and Giulio. He was also brother in-law to Stefano and Patricia.
His service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. with a closing prayer to follow at 2:45 p.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, located at 825 Boston Neck Rd. in North Kingstown. A memorial celebration of Mike’s life will immediately follow from 3-7 p.m. at the Wickford Yacht Club, located at 165 Pleasant St. in North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Mike’s name.
Kindly visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
