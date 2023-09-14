Isobel Bonin

Isobel " Hinkey" Bonin passed at home peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2023. She had just celebrated her 98th birthday on August 30.
Isobel, throughout her life, had enjoyed many unique experiences, including a drink beneath a table with Henry Fonda during World War II. She traveled the world from Punta Cana to Paris, France but her greatest joy was being home in her log cabin with her cats, her dog Jose and the birds at her bird- feeders.
Isobel was proliferate. There was nothing she wanted more in this world than children. She stopped at six.
Carol Thompson, Deb Petrichko, Christine Griffith, Nancy Carter, Barbara Bailey and Joseph Bonin and his husband Timothy Bonin.
Those children went on to give her 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and even 3 great great grandchildren!
There will be no services. Instead the family has chosen to celebrate Isobel's life at a private gathering.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation in Isobel's name to the Potter League for Animals.
