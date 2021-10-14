Carol A. Keogh

Carol Ann (Radcliffe) Keogh, 85, of South Kingstown, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. Born in Fall River, MA, and raised in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of James and Winifred (Kenney) Radcliffe. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard B. Keogh.
She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy and Salve Regina University, earning her bachelor of science degree in nursing. Carol worked for many years as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Providence, where she was a highly respected clinical instructor in the School of Nursing.
Carol dedicated herself to serving those who were overlooked and undervalued. In the 1980s, she was a health liaison for the Hmong community in Providence, providing them with essential education and access to health care resources. She was always someone whom others turned to for guidance and support.
Carol was a devout Catholic who was committed to strengthening her understanding of her faith through ongoing education and sharing it with others.
After retirement, Carol enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren, and making new friends wherever she went. She will be remembered and cherished for her caring nature, her love of a good conversation, and her devotion to family, friends, and her faith.
Carol is survived by her children, Mary Donilon, James Keogh and his wife Mary Ellen, Lisa Rae and her husband Robert, Moira McDonnell and her husband John; and her grandchildren Rachel and Brendan Donilon, Kelsey and James P. Keogh, Ellen and Audra McDonnell, and Hannah and Andrew Rae.
Visiting hours were held Thursday, October 7 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Christ the King Church in Kingston. Burial followed at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
