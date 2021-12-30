Doris D. Allard

Doris Dufresne Allard, 94, of South Kingstown, formerly of Barrington, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Florida (Poirier) Dufresne. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Allard and they were married for 70 wonderful years.
Doris was a member of Christ the King Parish for nine years. Previously, she was an active member of St. Luke Church of Barrington for 56 years. Doris had a variety of hobbies and interests. She loved to exercise, bowl, dance, and listen to music. She was also an avid Red Sox fan. Doris did an extensive amount of traveling with her husband Alfred throughout the years. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Doris loved quilting and sewed every stitch with love. Her loved ones describe her as humble, gentle, kind, and warm. She was a loving wife, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Doris is survived by her children, Joanne Ebert and her husband Keith of Yorktown, VA, Mark Allard and his wife Leah of Westport, MA, Carol Allard and her companion John Coppa of Jamestown, RI, David Allard and his wife Gina of Narragansett, RI, and Thomas Allard and his wife Karen of Cheshire, CT, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Claire Radeloff, Francis Dufresne, and Edward Dufresne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 143 Main St., Wakefield, RI.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Christ the King Parish in Kingston with a burial at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.