Mary E. Reilly

Mary Ellen Reilly, a beloved teacher who was one of the founding mothers of the Women’s Studies program at the University of Rhode Island and architect of the university’s first endowed professorship, died September 14, 2022. She was 81
Her funeral was September 19 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pittsfield.
Mary Ellen was born May 30, 1941, in Pittsfield, the second of Dorothy Dowd Reilly and William Reilly’s four children. She was a proud graduate of the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Mass., an alma mater she shared with her mother. She taught second grade for a year in Pittsfield, then entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield. Ultimately, she left the order. After earning her master’s degree (1971) and Ph.D. (1973) in sociology from the University of Massachusetts, she joined the University of Rhode Island faculty.
When she retired in 2003, after 30 years of teaching, scholarship and service, a list of her accomplishments and awards filled numerous typed pages. Among those that made her proudest was the role she played in the successful lawsuit that in 1985 earned a measure of pay equity for women faculty. She also was celebrated for securing the million-dollar gift for Women’s Studies from Eleanor Carlson, helping to win (at least for a short time) health-care benefits for retired faculty, and tirelessly advocating for girls and women. She and her URI colleague Bernice Lott were internationally recognized for their groundbreaking research on sexual harassment.
Survivors include her partner of 32 years, Barbara F. Luebke; her brother Michael and sister-in-law Caryl (Hamden, Conn.); and the nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews who enriched her life beyond measure.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers William Jr. and Edward.
A scholarship fund is being established in Mary Ellen’s name. Donations may be made to Elms College (note “M.E. Reilly” in memo line) and mailed to Institutional Advancement, Elms College, 291 Springfield St., Chicopee, MA 01013-2839.
Barbara and the family express their deepest appreciation to the many devoted staff members at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and HopeHealth who cared for Mary Ellen with professionalism, compassion and genuine affection.
