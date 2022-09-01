Jessica L. Miller, 37, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully at home on August 28, 2022. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of Joseph R. Miller of South Kingstown and Lynne (Nelson) Miller of North Kingstown.
Jessica loved to read, knit, do crossword puzzles, listen to music, and spend time on her computer. She was a kind and thoughtful person who loved babies and young children.
In addition to her parents, she leaves her sister, Madison L. Miller of South Kingstown, her brother, Kyle Boylan of New Hampshire, and her grandmother, Patricia G. Miller of Warwick. She was the niece of Karen O’Connor and her husband John of North Kingstown, Heidi M. Harris and her husband Mark of Edgewood, and Erika McNeil and her husband Charles of New Hampshire. She also leaves many loving cousins.
Her graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, 6365 Post Road, North Kingstown.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
