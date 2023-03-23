Sharon L. Pavignano

Sharon Lynn Pavignano, 70, of Narragansett, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marian (Menzel) Pavignano. She was the sister of Kim Kenny and Debra Pavignano, both of New Jersey.
In 1970, Sharon enrolled at the University of Rhode Island to pursue a degree in Animal Studies. She fell in love with Rhode Island and continued on to receive her bachelor’s degree in 1974.
Sharon’s undergraduate classes at the School of Oceanography led to her first career as a researcher into the effects of human interaction with the world’s oceans. She co-authored numerous scientific articles including “Equilibrium partitioning and bioaccumulation of sediment-associated contaminants by infaunal organisms.”
Sharon’s allegiance to her alma mater led to her second career as Associate Director for Corporate & Foundation Giving at the URI Foundation; She worked tirelessly with corporations and foundations to seek financial support for university programs and projects.
Sharon became involved in local CSAs as a resident in Roosevelt Hall. Her passion for local sustainable farming and knowledge of food insecurity on campus led Sharon to be a founding partner of RI Food Center, a resource center at URI. The Center collaborates with members of the RI food system to seek answers, find partners, create innovations, and educate consumers. The Center recently hosted it’s seventh annual Food Systems Summit bringing government, academic, business, and community partners to discuss and work toward building a resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system to RI.
Sharon spearheaded the Hunger Inequality Program at URI working with fellow Master Gardeners and community volunteers to harvest URI experimental farm crops. For her work establishing a weekly Free Farmers Market was held on campus to distribute produce to any and all individuals, she received the Martin Luther King Award in 2020. Additionally, crops were distributed to the larger community through local organizations including the Johnnycake Center.
Her passion for sustainable food made Sharon the right fit to lead the current federal grant project to build the Matunuck Shellfish Hatchery and Innovation Center.
Sharon’s love of the ocean fostered her passion for sailing. She was an experienced sailor crewing on multiple boats. Sharon was an advocate for the URI sailing program through which many students gained the knowledge and experience of competitive sailing. She was a US Sailing Race official and member of Ida Lewis Yacht Club. As a Race Committee member and frequent event chair, Sharon was responsible for many Ida Lewis Distance competitions. She was especially looking forward to this July’s 12 Metre Worlds.
As Sharon’s passions and efforts were so varied, in lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the organization of each individual’s choice.
Services will be private.
