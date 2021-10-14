Kevin J. Whelan, age 61 of Narragansett, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Born in Hartford, CT, he was a son of John Whelan and the late Ella Jane (Wood) Curran; and stepson of Jackie Whelan.
Kevin worked as a fisherman for most of his life and loved to be on the ocean- it always made him happy. In his youth, he was an avid soccer player. Kevin was a talented drummer and was a member of the Fife and Drum Corps, where he received many awards during his school years. In his 30s, he auditioned for Santana and was offered the position of backup drummer but refused for personal reasons. Kevin loved motorcycles and was a phenomenal mechanic. During his 20s, he attended motorcycle mechanic school in Daytona Beach. Kevin enjoyed flying remote control airplanes and aspired to be a pilot. He was an animal lover, mostly dogs. Kevin’s little ladybug, a Jack Russell Terrier, was his pride and joy. He loved his children and family ferociously. Kevin had a good sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. He was a generous person with a kind heart. Always.
He was the loving father of Kyle J.W. Rodriguez and Maya A. Whelan; and caring brother of Daniel Whelan and Kristine Whelan Griscom. In addition to his mother, Kevin was predeceased by his daughter, Mystic A. Rodriguez; and son, Trevor D. Whelan.
Kevin and his son, Trevor passed away 13 days apart. Their visiting hours will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for both Kevin and Trevor at 10 am on Friday, October 15, 2021 in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Burial will be private. A live streaming of the Mass may be found on the parish website: https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd. Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
