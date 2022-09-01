John P. Letz

John P. “Pete” Letz, age 73, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Peterson) Letz. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, he was a son of the late John H. and Jane (Ferguson) Letz.
Pete joined the U.S. Navy in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1973. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and retired with the U.S. Air National Guard, Quonset Point, RI, in 2003. He worked for General Dynamics for 32 years, retiring at the age of 57.
Pete and his wife, Linda, were married in 1972 and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Pete was a genuine gentleman, and would do anything to help someone out. He loved playing golf and spending time with fellow golfers, ending with a beer, of course.
He was the devoted father of Megan L. Pavone (Dave), and Jessica L. Cole (Eric); loving grandfather of Benjamin, Emma, and Jacob; brother of Cindy Young (Rob), and Judy Kusmer (Ray).
His funeral service will be private.
Memorial donations in Pete’s name to South County Hospital- Palliative Care, c/o Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.