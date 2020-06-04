Carolyn Johnson

Carolyn Perkins Johnson, age 87, of Hope Valley, Rhode Island, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Westerly Hospital. She is survived by her son Richard Johnson (and wife Ann) of Raceland, LA.; daughter Susan Hopkins of Westerly, RI; grandson Joey Grimm of Charlestown, RI; granddaughter Kelsey Grimm of Houma, LA.; granddaughter and grandson Michaela and Mitchell Hopkins of Westerly, RI; sister Anita Easterbrooks of Saunderstown, RI; sister-in-law Jean Johnson of Fishers, IN; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert S. Johnson, and son Thomas S. Johnson. Mrs. Johnson was born June 9, 1932 in Warwick, RI to Armand Joly and Margaret (Adams) Joly. She graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the University of Rhode Island in 1954. During her time at URI Carolyn also pledged the Chi Omega sorority. Carolyn married Robert S. Johnson on July 31, 1954 in Wickford, RI. After graduation Robert and Carolyn moved to New Jersey where Carolyn taught Home Economics for several years in Trenton, New Jersey. Following the birth of her first child, Richard, Carolyn became a homemaker, raising her children as the family lived in homes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio. The family finally returned to settle in Rhode Island in 1983. At this time, Carolyn began working at CVS Pharmacy in stores in Wakefield, Kingston, and East Greenwich, RI. Carolyn retired in 2007 and lived at Canonchet Cliffs in Hope Valley, RI. During her retirement Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to see the latest movies with her sister Anita, and going for drives on the back roads of Rhode Island, often ending up at her favorite local restaurants. Throughout her life she was a gracious and kind person who showed her love of life and family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
