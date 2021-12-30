Mary S. Johnson

Mary Sue (Colbeth) Johnson, age 94, of North Kingstown passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was the wife of the late Franklin D. Johnson, Sr. Born in Swans Island, ME, she was a daughter of the late Arthur “Elden” and Myrtis (Joyce) Colbeth.
Mary worked as the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Frank’s Plumbing & Heating for many years. She loved country music, dancing, and spending time at the casino. Mary enjoyed shopping, and was a proud bargain hunter.
She was the loving mother of Sandra K. Carter (Richard), Lorene F. Dolan (Vincent), Franklin D. Johnson, Jr. (late, Kimberly), Prudence A. Calise (Joseph), and the late Paul A. Stockbridge, Jr. (late, Dorothy); caring grandmother of Nicole Stockbridge, Camille Cunningham (Gregory), Chrystal Carter (Dan Corcoran), Candace Carter (Kevin Robishaw), Matthew Dolan (Chrissy), Jeremy Dolan (Max Brown), Delaynie Johnson, Jaime Sirr (Jon), Brianna Calise, and the late James Dolan. Mary is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Services were held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown with a burial at the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Make-A-Wish Foundation of RI, 20 Hemmingway Dr., East Providence, RI 02915 will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.