Alice R. Iacovone, 93, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at Kent Hospital. She was the loving wife of Robert K. Iacovone, Sr. for 72 wonderful years, having been childhood friends since the age of 10 and later teenage sweethearts. Born in Lincoln, she was a daughter of the late Robert Minor and Mary Dunlea Minor.
Mrs. Iacovone was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a Communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church, Piano Teacher, President of the North Kingstown Women’s Bowling League, and former North Kingstown Constable. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ at local churches and for many community groups.
She leaves her loving children: Roberta C. Gargiulo and her husband Jeffrey of Providence Forge, VA, Robert K. Iacovone, Jr. of West Virginia, and Laura A. Paton and her husband Kevin of Exeter. Cherished grandmother of Colleen, Nina, Emily, Robert III, Anthony, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of David Minor of Maine and 10 late siblings.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial took place in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
