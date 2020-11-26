Claire K. Cabral, 89, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after a 6-year illness.
She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Cabral to whom she was married for 65 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Katherine (Quinn) Gill.
Claire was a longtime resident of Matunuck and Blackberry Hill and spent her final three years living at The Lighthouse at Lincoln.
She leaves one daughter, Cheryll Catallozzi of Lincoln, three granddaughters, Alisha Catallozzi of Nevada, Kerrin Catallozzi of Washington and Trisha Catallozzi of Maryland.
Her funeral services will be private. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman Avenue, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906, in memory of her battle with dementia.
