Trevor D. Whelan, age 19 of Narragansett, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Born in South Kingstown, he was the loving son of the late Kevin J. Whelan and May E. Dumsar.
Independent and adventurous, Trevor enjoyed trying new things. He, like his father, was very artistic and loved the outdoors, especially the beach. Trevor always had his head in the books. Trevor was very intelligent, learned easily, and earned high grades in school. Upon graduating, he was personally congratulated by the governor and had his photo taken - it was a very proud moment for Trevor and his family. Trevor had hopes of going to college and had talked about possibly being a video game designer in the future. He did love to play his video games. A hard worker, Trevor recently started his own mowing business. He was very outgoing and was building his business one customer at a time. Trevor adored his father and sister. He was very protective over his family and would go above and beyond for them.
He was the beloved grandson of John Whelan and step-grandson of Jackie Whelan; devoted brother of Maya A. Whelan; stepbrother of Kyle J.W. Rodriguez, Anthony Dumsar, Justin Cook, and Jonathan Cook. Trevor is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandmother, Ella Jane (Wood) Curran, and sister, Mystic A. Rodriguez.
Trevor and his father, Kevin passed away 13 days apart. Their visiting hours will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, October 14, 2021 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for both Trevor and Kevin at 10 am on Friday, October 15, 2021 in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Burial will be private. A live streaming of the Mass may be found on the parish website: https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Galilee Mission, 268 Kingstown Rd.
Narragansett, RI 02882 will be appreciated.
