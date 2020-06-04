Joan E. Roland, 90, of North Kingstown, formerly of Warwick, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roberts Health Centre. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Roland, Jr. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a daughter of the late James D. Bradley and Loretto L. (Barker) Bradley.
Mrs. Roland worked as a secretary for St. Mark Church in Cranston for many years. She was a volunteer in Cranston public schools and a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, sewing, reading, and spending time with her family.
She leaves her loving children: Charles J. Roland & his wife Diane of Warwick, Richard M. Roland & his wife Barbara of Warwick, Paul G. Roland & his wife Kathleen of Warwick, and Barbara E. Fournier & her husband Peter of North Kingstown. She was the cherished grandmother of Kristen Roland of Athens, GA, Kristina Roland of Warwick, Andrew Roland of Coventry, Nicholas Roland of North Kingstown, Daniel Fournier of Wakefield, Matthew Fournier of North Kingstown, & great-grandmother of Cayden Roland & Arianna Roland, both of Coventry. She was the sister of the late Patricia Bradley.
Her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis de Sales Church with burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
