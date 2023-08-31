Matthew F. Callaghan, Jr., Esq., age 80, of Narragansett, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 26, 2023. He is survived by the light of his life, his wife Judith (Whalon) Callaghan. Judy and Matt were happily married for forty-nine years. He and Judy loved their family, drives together, summer evening golf, and Friday nights out to dinner.
Matt was predeceased by his father, Matthew F. Callaghan, Sr. born in County Sligo, Ireland; mother Beatrice (Feeney) Callaghan, born in County Leitrim, Ireland; and brother John A. “Jack” Callaghan.
Matt grew up in and made lifelong friends in South Providence, R.I. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, Providence College, and Boston College Law School. For the last 11 years he and his son James practiced together at Callaghan & Callaghan in Wickford. Matt represented his native South Providence in District 9 from 1968 to 1974 as a Rhode Island State Senator. He proudly served as Town Solicitor for the Town of North Kingstown since 2017 and previously served as Solicitor for the Town of Narragansett from 1978 to 1987. He was also Chair of the Narragansett Land Trust from 1991 to 2011 and served on the Rhode Island Attorney Disciplinary Board.
Matt forged a life-long love for golf at Triggs, was a long time member of Point Judith Country Club, and spent fond days playing the “A Train” in Pawtucket. He was also a dedicated Little League coach and had a flawless record of attendance at every child and grandchild’s game or event. Matt was an extraordinary husband, father, Boppa, friend, and attorney. His stories, passion for the Red Sox, and his unmatched dedication to his family and law practice will be missed by all who loved him.
Matt is also survived by his children, James M. Callaghan and his wife Linsey of Narragansett; Mark M. Callaghan and his wife Krista of North Kingstown; David M. Callaghan and his wife Samantha of Jersey City, NJ; and Mary B. Grey and her husband Stephen of Charlestown, MA. Matt is also survived by his nephew John J. Callaghan, and his wife Alexandra, of Montclair, NJ; and niece Kelly Whalon and her husband Steve of Stillwater, OK. Matt cherished his family, and with all his heart loved being Boppa to his adored grandchildren, Owen, William, Winnie, Harry, Frank, Cole, Cam, and Cade.
Visiting hours will be at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, RI on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 4pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 1, 2023 at 10am at St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett, RI. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Flynn J. Sullivan Memorial Scholarship Caddie Fund, P.O. Box 268, 150 Windemere Road, Narragansett, RI 02882; the Burke Fund, One Button Hold Drive, Providence, RI 02909; or the Narragansett Little League, PO Box 179, Narragansett, RI 02882. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
