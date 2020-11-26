Dorothy A. Glover

Dorothy “Dottie” A. (MacLaughlin) Glover, age 81, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Glover. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward R. and Anna G. (Cobb) MacLaughlin.
Dottie was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy and Salve Regina University where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She was employed by Kent Hospital where she worked as a registered nurse for many years. After her employment at the hospital, Dottie worked as a nursing instructor at CCRI in the Practical Nursing Program before retiring.
She was an active member of the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church community. Dottie was a eucharistic minister and member of the liturgy committee, parish council, and choir. Also, she was a former religious education teacher. She was a member of the Grange, “Slocum and Kent,” for 67 years and the Washington County Pomona Grange, which began the Washington County Fair. Dottie sang for many years with the North Kingstown Community Chorus and volunteered at local elementary schools, most recently West Bay Christian Academy. She enjoyed making hats to donate to her church community and local hospitals for newborn babies. Dottie was an avid baker and enjoyed sharing her talents with her family and the community. She was often found delivering treats to the teachers at Forest Park Elementary School, West Bay Christian Academy, CVS, and the North Kingstown Police and Fire Departments. Also, Dottie baked for the monthly breakfast at Slocum Grange. She was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren. Dottie never missed an opportunity to watch their sporting events and musical performances. She enjoyed traveling, most importantly her annual trips to Disney World, where she loved riding rollercoasters.
Dottie was the beloved mother of Melissa A. Smith (husband, Douglas) of North Kingstown, and Brenda E. Glover of Saunderstown; devoted grandmother of Andrew, James, and Matthew Smith, Ian Glover, and Jennifer Tavino; cherished great-grandmother of Alexandra Lewis, Jasmin, Anna, Rylie, Kiara, and Colton Smith, Christopher, Dustin, and Benjamin St.Pierre; and sister of the late Edward R. MacLaughlin, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 9 am to 10 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Her burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown.
A live streaming of the mass may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/114884753699800/live/
The funeral director and staff will be monitoring safety and capacity protocols in the funeral home and church. Church seating is limited. Face coverings are required, and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown, RI 02852, or a favorite charity of choice, will be appreciated.
