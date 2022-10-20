Sarah E. (Sally) Spink, 80, died Friday, October 14th at the Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick, Rhode Island.
She was the daughter of the late Herbert W. and Alice (Hathaway) Spink and beloved sister to the late Daniel H. Spink and the late W. Scott Spink.
Sally was a graduate of Barrington High School and Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva, New York. After completing college, she moved to New York City where she was employed for many years as Human Resource Director at the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison.
After retirement, Sally moved back to her beloved Rhode Island and enjoyed living by the water in Wickford. Sally was a voracious reader and an avid bridge player at the Warwick Bridge Club. Sally loved cats and was known for hosting parties for any occasion.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
