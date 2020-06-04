Eileen B. Sweet

Eileen B. (Maher) Sweet, 87, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Horace D. Sweet. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Yvonne B. (Durning) Maher. Eileen worked as an administrative assistant at the URI Oceanography Graduate School for thirty-two years before retiring in 2000. She was a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, a member of The Mother of Twins Society, a gifted artist and the best grandmother/great grandmother a kid could ever want! She was the beloved mother of five children: Steven D. Sweet and his wife Karen, the late Michael J. Sweet, Eileen E. Sweet, Colleen E. Sweet, Christine H. Sweet and partner Mark A. Hazard; cherished and adored grandmother of Christopher, Brandon, Brett, Jared and Alexis; and doting great-grandmother of Kaia, with whom she was absolutely smitten!
In true Irish tradition, Eileen wove some rather impressive tales over the years which were initially created to elicit shock, awe and laughter. Some, melded with bits and pieces of true experiences, were told with such frequency evolved into what she came to believe as actual memories. She would boast to her grandchildren, for instance, of how they inherited her talent for snowboarding and downhill skiing! She proudly shared stories of annual marches in Bristol’s Fourth of July parade and let us not forget the intricate role she held marching in Newport’s Saint Paddy’s Day Parade every year! The price of her prize winning oil painting of “The Towers” she once sold at an annual Narragansett Art Festival inflated with each telling, certain to have reaped well into the four or five digits upon last telling! When asked of her feelings on her recent emergency leg amputation, Eileen matter-of-factly replied she really wouldn’t mind so much except that she could no longer play her beloved ice-hockey! (She’d never even watched a game).
Her ability to make others laugh, even through the most difficult of times and her astonishing capacity to love fully and infinitely were the true successes of her life. She had a gift of making whomever she was with at the moment feel special and had each of her five children secretly convinced they were her favorite!! It is for these admirable characteristics she shall be remembered most (and, perhaps, her never ending spunk!!). Until we meet again, Mom, may you dance in The Light with your longed for, beloved son, Michael. May you be enveloped in the immeasurable adoration of your parents and loved ones awaiting your arrival with open arms in The Land of Eternal Ecstasy. “We love you infinity and beyond, Mom, and there IS NO MORE.”
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
PS~ As predicted Mom, you have managed to be “late for your own funeral!”
For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
