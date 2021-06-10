Joseph A. Demty, 95, of Narragansett, passed away Thursday June 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Christine (Antelli) Demty. Joseph was the son of the late Farjellah and Effifie (Kabbaze) Demty. Joe grew up in Central Falls, RI. He attended Central Falls High School and then went on to Bryant College. As a World War II Army Veteran, Joe served from 1944 to 1945 in the Battle of the Bulge and he had a career working for the Army Map Service as a cartographer. He received the Presidential Recognition Award and, in June 1979, was chosen as Employee of the Year. Joe met the love of his life Christine and they were happily married for 65 years. They enjoyed dancing, especially the Jitterbug, and raising their three children.
After retiring, Joe and Christine enjoyed traveling, often vacationing in Las Vegas. Joe loved to cook and will always be known for his hummus.
He is survived by his loving children; Paul (Deborah) Demty, Joseph J. Demty, and Linda (Terry) Ranney. Joseph also leaves six grandchildren: Matthew Demty, Jessica Demty, Nicolas Demty, Christian Ranney, Austin Ranney, and Lauren Ranney. Joseph was the brother to Mary Koussa. He was predeceased by six siblings: Samuel Demty, Charles Demty, Sippie Demty, Sadie Jarjoura, Olga (Assermely) Nicoletta and Antoinette Keough.
A Liturgy of Christian burial was held June 8.
Arrangements were handled by Costigan-O’Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.