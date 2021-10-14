Harold R. Ekno

Harold R. “Buddy” Ekno, 83, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on October 9, 2021. He was the loving husband of Virginia A. (Hoxsie) Ekno for 53 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harry R. Ekno and Grace R. (Derry) Ekno.
Bud began his apprenticeship in the printing trade. He was employed by two of the major printing companies in Rhode Island, Providence Lithographers and Livermore & Knight. After working several years in the printing field, he decided to join Local 94 Carpenters and Pile Drivers Union where he became a journeyperson in December 1963. He attended welding school and became a certified welder. During his many years with Local 94, he worked in many capacities as union steward and foreman. After 25 years, he decided to take an early retirement.
During his semi-retirement years, he went to school for the required Real Estate courses GRI 1, 2, & 3 and became a licensed real estate broker. He attended Johnson & Wales University, and Community College of RI, where he received his degree in applied science technology.
In May of 1993, he began as Supervisor of Apprenticeship Training with the Department of Labor & Training for the State of RI until his retirement in January of 2008.
Buddy worked as a funeral assistant with The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues.
Prior to his apprenticeship, Buddy proudly served four years with the U.S. Coast Guard from 1958-1962. He later received his license as a captain to operate powerboats.
Bud was active in many organizations where he has held several offices. He was a 32ndDegree Mason, member of Overseas Lodge #40 F & A M of Cranston, and member of the RI Shrine, where he served as assistant chaplain. He was the Vice Commander and Chaplain for the American Legion Post 20 in Cranston. He was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Wickford, where he served as usher, reader, and chalice bearer. He was a member of the North Kingstown Community Chorus.
During the summer season, he was an enthusiastic sports fisherman and enjoyed relaxing on the beach.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Robert H. Ekno of Studio City, CA and Lori J. Ekno of Bonita Springs, FL. He was the brother of the late Harry Ekno, Donald Ekno, Dolores A. Houde and Barbara Peters. He also leaves many nieces and nephews
His Requiem Eucharist will be held Friday October 15, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main St., Wickford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
