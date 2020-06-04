Sandra A. Rice, 71, of North Kingstown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Greenville Center. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Leroy Rice & Beverly A. (Adams) Rice.
Sandra worked as a pharmacy technician at RI Hospital for many years until her retirement.
She leaves many nephews, & cousins. She was the sister of the late Michael Rice & Shelly Rice.
Sandy was a North Kingstown resident most of her life and a 1967 graduate of NKHS where she participated in many intramural sports.
She was a lover of animals, especially cats.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Gifts in her memory to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
