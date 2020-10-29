Christopher R. Lopez

Christopher Robert Lopez, 55, passed away unexpectedly October 16, 2020.
Born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, he was the beloved son of Anne (Warren) Lopez and the late Robert S. Lopez; loving step son of Patricia Lopez; cherished brother of Michael Lopez, Lisa Gephart and the late Mark Lopez; loved uncle of Cord Lopez, Brandon Lopez, Grant and Blake Gephart and Brynn Lopez; nephew of Celia and David Wright and Dorothy and Edward Krebel.
Chris graduated from the University of Arizona in 1986, forever a Wildcat. His love of football was without restriction. He was a devoted Redskins fan in spite of living in Patriot country. He did become a convert and a Pat’s fan. Sundays was his football day. He could be found in front of a television from the first kick off until the last whistle.
Chris’s interests were many and varied. Chris had a wonderful singing voice. Could spin a tale and deliver it with side splitting humor. He was an accomplished chef who loved to cook for his family and friends. Perhaps he will be best remembered for his love of politics. His arguments were well thought out and entertaining to boot.
Chris also worked as Realtor for many years.
Funeral Services were private.
