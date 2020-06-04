Scott A. Gordon, 78, of Exeter, died May 29, 2020 at South County Hospital. He was the loving husband of Ruth A. (Burdick) Gordon. Born in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of the late Ralph Gordon & Marie E. (Reber) Pluck.
During Scott’s high school years, he was a competitive swimmer & coach. He worked as a tree trimmer at Wachtel Tree Science & Service Co. in Wauwatosa WI. He was a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering and was employed with Delco Radio in Indiana. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on a Destroyer during the Cuban Crisis “Bay of Pigs,” being honorably discharged in Newport, RI. He then worked as an Engineer Tech at General Dynamics in Groton, CT.
Scott met his wife Ruth and married in November of 1968. They began showing & breeding St. Bernards & Chow Chows. He was a Judge for the State of CT at the Plainfield Dog Racing Track.
In 1976, Scott & Ruth purchased and ran Delmyra Boarding & Training Kennel. They were life long members in the Trade Association “American Pet Boarding & Training Association. Before the Exeter Shelter was built, Delmyra served as the Shelter and Scott was the Animal Control Officer.
During this time, he also worked at the Providence Post Office for three years.
He also served on the Exeter Town Parade Committee.
Scott & Ruth enjoyed the Veterinarian Educational tours that took them to Sweden, China & Australia. They also enjoyed the Theater.
In addition to his wife, he leaves a Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law - Stephen & Linda Burdick of Stonington, CT, many cousins and close friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His Funeral and burial with Military Honors in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Exeter Animal Shelter will be appreciated or to “THE PLAYERS” (America’s Oldest Little Theatre), Benefit St, Providence, RI.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
