Robert A. Whitman, NKPD, Ret., 84, of Wickford, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 5, 2022. He was the husband of the late Nancy E. (Broome) Whitman. Born on March 6, 1937 in East Greenwich , he was a son of the late Andrew Whitman and Mildred (Clow) Alexander.
Mr. Whitman was a Police Officer with the North Kingstown Police Department for 21 years until his retirement in 1993. He served as a Patrolman and Juvenile Detective until his retirement. He was a proud member of the North Kingstown FOP and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
He was a talented woodworker who enjoyed historic restoration and working on boats. In his younger years, he worked at Johnson’s Boatyard in town.
He leaves his loving children: Brenda M. Whitman of New London, CT, Launa G. Whitman of North Kingstown, Dean R. Whitman of Thetford Center, VT, and Kimberly R. Bragan of Saunderstown. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Joan Newman of New York, Gail Mason of Indiana, and the late Janet Birch and Richard Whitman.
His graveside service will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, January 21stfrom 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. in The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to a local charity of your choice will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
