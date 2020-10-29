Martin F. O’Malley, 79, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the loving husband of Jeanne (Holmes) O’Malley. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Charles E. O’Malley & Catherine E. (Rondina) O’Malley.
Mr. O’Malley served for 27 years on the Providence Fire Department. He was a member of the Providence Police & Firefighter’s Retirement Association and the Providence Permanent Firemen’s Relief Association.
He was a dedicated family man who endlessly supported his wife and three sons in all of their endeavors.
A passionate sports enthusiast, he loved watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events over the years. Martin always enjoyed watching football and basketball games with his family.
Martin was a lifelong fitness devotee who was passionate for running and swimming. He was an avid swimmer who loved swimming in the ocean and at Lake Winnipesaukee where his family had a summer home.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his three sons, Brian C. O’Malley & his companion Maryse of Smithfield, Kevin J. O’Malley & his wife Nicole of Charlestown, & Justin P. O’Malley & his wife Amie of Narragansett. He was the cherished grandfather of Ava M. O’Malley, Emmett J. O’Malley, & Colin A. O’Malley. He was the brother of William O’Malley of Wakefield.
A celebration of Martin’s life will be held at a later date. Gifts in his memory may be made to Camp Surefire Foundation, 290 Hope Street, Bristol, RI 02809 – www.campsurefire.org/donate
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
