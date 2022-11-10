Edwin J. Ryan

Edwin James “EJ” Ryan, born March 15, 1962, 60, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island passed away unexpectedly at home on November 2, 2022. He was a father, brother, uncle, Realtor, Real Estate Appraiser, former owner of Ryan’s Market, clambake master, butcher, and movie connoisseur. He always got the last laugh and the last word when necessary. He loved spending time with his enormous family and had a strict open door policy for any and all who came to the Lafayette residence. If you knew EJ, you would know how much he adored his two daughters Margret E. Ryan and Caroline G. Ryan. His siblings Michael Ryan, Mary Sherman (Ryan), P. Hope Ryan, Kathryn Ryan, and his heavenly sister Pamela Bartlett (Ryan), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved. He is preceded by both of his parents David Ryan and Alice Dolega Ryan whom he referenced, respected, and revered for the entirety of his life. We will always have a soft spot in our hearts for this gentle giant and we would like everyone to remember EJ for all of the joyous, caring, and humorous things he did throughout his time on earth.
“Like a bird singing in the rain, let grateful memories survive in a time of sorrow.” – Robert Louis Stevenson
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday November 12 from 3-7 p.m. at the Ryan residence, 781 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, RI, 02852.
A private burial will be held for family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.