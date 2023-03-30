Kevin E. Mulholland

Kevin Edward Mulholland, 67, of Narragansett passed away peacefully at Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was a son of the late William and Helen (Downs) Mulholland; and a brother of the late William (Billy) Mulholland.
Kevin was the beloved husband of Ann (Lockwood) Mulholland for 40 years and the loving father to Patrick and his wife Karen of Narragansett and Alison Cavallo and her husband Jeffrey of Warwick. He was the loving G-Dogg to his grandson Callen Mulholland and Bop-MMM to his grandson Jude Cavallo. He was also the loving Grampie to Mickey and Rhody, the family “Goldens.”
Kevin also leaves his sister Helen Pernicone (Alfred) of South Kingstown and his brother John Mulholland (Rae) of Warwick; and many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was born at South County Hospital and proudly lived his entire life in Narragansett. In 1986, he opened Pier Fuel home heating oil company, servicing customers throughout South County.
Coming from humble beginnings, this was a dream come true, starting his business with a clunky used oil truck and a rented lot of land to park it on. He slowly built his dream into a successful local company servicing his many friends and customers for the past 36 years. His favorite tagline was “The Colder, The Better” as his Pier Fuel gear would emphasize.
Kevin was a humble, generous soul who would never turn down a chance to help his community when needed. From sponsoring Little League teams, to supporting the local charities that he belonged to or believed in. He worked behind the scenes on many occasions without need or want of fanfare. He was a member and past President of the the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce, a member of the board of Bonnet Shores Beach Club, a longtime member of the Narragansett Lions Club and a charter member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of South County.
Kevin loved life and lived it to the fullest. If Kevin was your friend, you had a true friend. South County has suffered a great loss.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday March 31 at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, located at 53 Rockland Street in Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in Wakefield.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, March 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory-South County Chapel, located at 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A) in Narragansett. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
