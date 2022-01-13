Roscoe S. Lawton, beloved and loving husband of the late Enid (Long) Lawton, passed away on January 5th, 2022. Roscoe was born at home, in Apponaug, on November 19, 1932. His parents were Alfred and Maude (Williams) Lawton.
Roscoe grew up in North Kingstown and graduated from North Kingstown High School. His first job was as a spool runner for Rodman Mill. He served his country honorably as a SSGT in the US Air Force, in England, Japan and Korea during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Upon his discharge, he went to work for New England Telephone as a central office technician and retired in 1991.
After marrying Enid, they lived and lovingly raised their family on Poplar Point in Wickford. They enjoyed boating and were founding members of the Wickford Yacht Club. In his retirement, Roscoe became a talented bird carver, when he and Enid weren’t travelling the country in their RV. In his later years, he was often found out on his whaler in Wickford Harbor.
Roscoe leaves behind three daughters, Alanna Swanson, Patricia Suvari (Madis) of Wickford, and Pam Lawton (Manny) of Rehoboth. Roscoe’s much-loved grandchildren are Derek Suvari (Rachael), Kerrin Harnedy (Richard), Emily DeDucca, Jessie Lawton (Evan) and the late Jeffrey Swanson (Samantha). His great-grandsons, Kyle DeDucca, Reston and Alden Suvari provided a lot of enjoyment and love. Roscoe was predeceased by siblings Warren, Alfred and Margie.
Roscoe was kind, generous, giving, and patient and touched many lives in Wickford. He lived each one of his 89 years to the fullest! He was loved by his children, grands and great-grands! He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
His funeral and burial will be private. Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website for information and online condolences www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.