Beverly J. Schmitt, 84, of Wakefield, passed away Friday, October 23rd. She was the beloved wife of Ernest D. Schmitt for 61 years.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth (Graham) Bitzer.
Mrs. Schmitt was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She will be remembered for the love she showed, and the time spent with her grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the entire staff of Brookdale South Bay for the care and compassion shown to her over the past eight years.
Besides her husband she is survived by a daughter Susan Schwab and her husband Steve of Narragansett; three grandchildren Maggie, Drew, and Brady Schwab; and three brothers Joseph Bitzer of St. Louis, MO, David Bitzer of Memphis, TN, and Eugene Bitzer of France. She was the sister of the late Brian Bitzer. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Thursday, October 29th, from 4-7 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 205 Hallene Rd # 209, Warwick, RI 02886. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
