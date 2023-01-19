William J. Williamson, 84, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on January 14, 2023 at South Kingstown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Mary Ann (Nogas) Williamson. Born in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late William Williamson and Marguerite (Snyder) Williamson.
Mr. Williamson was employed as an airline mechanic with U.S. Air for many years until his retirement. After his retirement from the airlines, he worked as a commercial fisherman out of Point Judith, RI for many more years. A peacetime veteran, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1957-1960.
He was a Communicant of St. Bernard Church, member of the Wincheck Gun Club in West Greenwich, and was a talented gunsmith who built muzzleloader rifles, and was an avid New England Patriots Fan.
He leaves his loving children: Richard W. Williamson and his wife Terri of Burilson TN, Diana M. Dwane and her husband Dan of North Kingstown, Tim Williamson and his wife Sandy of Waxhaw, NC, Michelle A. Barger of Apex, NC, and Kathleen Williamson and her husband Real Tanguay of Westfield, MA. Cherished grandfather of Courtney Vasquez, Joseph Williamson, Adam Williamson, Matthew Walz, Casey Dwane, Charlie Dwane, Curtis Barger, Abigail Barger, Spencer Barger, Brian Tanguay, Sean Tanguay, and four great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Barbara Kloczkowski.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, located at 140 West Main Street in North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Bernard Church, located at 275 Tower Hill Road in North Kingstown. Burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.