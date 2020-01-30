June C. Page, 84, of Wakefield, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Page. Born in East Providence, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Richard and Marion (Osgood) Martin.
June ran “June’s Play School” from her home and provided care lovingly to many local children. She was a talented seamstress, an avid knitter and a wonderful baker. She was a special person who endeared herself to all she met.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Zepp and her husband James of South Kingstown; grandchildren, Jeremy Cortellessa, Jamie Page Dumond, Kristin Reitz and Kyle Zepp; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson. She was predeceased by her children, Sharon Page and Steven Page; her step-brothers, Alan Fisher and Richard Fisher and step-sister Charleen P. (Martin) Salgueiro.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am with a service following at 9:30am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Snug Harbor Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 45, South Kingstown, RI 02880. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
