Ann Zarrella

Ann (Miletta) Zarrella is survived by Arthur, her husband of 61 years, and their four sons: Matthew and wife Kristen, Mark and wife Julie-anne, Christopher and wife Nancy, and Paul and wife Lyn. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Greyson, Mia, Andrew, Aidan, and Ava. Ann started her employment as a secretary to the director of Faunce House at Brown University after which Ann worked many years as a legal secretary for Carol, Kelly, and Murphy before retiring from Providence Country Day School where she was the secretary to the Headmaster and Director of the Middle School.
Relatives and friends were invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, November 9, in Christ the King Church in Kingston. Burial was private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Arthur M. Zarrella Scholarship Fund at Rhode Island College to benefit high school students from Providence pursuing Education as their career. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
