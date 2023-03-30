Jane F. McNaughton

Jane Frances (McKivergan) McNaughton, 86, of Narragansett, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of William D. McNaughton for 64 years. She is the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Barry) McKivergan.
Jane was a graduate of Saint Xavier Academy class of 1954 in Providence, RI and Milford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Milford, MA where she graduated as a registered nurse in 1957. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at The Providence Lying-In Hospital, Chapin, Miriam, Pawtucket Memorial Hospitals, later choosing labor and delivery at South County Hospital.
God and family were always most important in Jane’s life. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Parish where she volunteered her time for many years. She was also a member of the Ladies Guild, active in supporting military families, dedicated nurse and avid reader. Jane always enjoyed the beach and Echo Lake, which provided so much family time together. She loved everyone and greeted people with her beautiful smile.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; William McNaughton, Meg McNaughton-Doyal (husband Michael) and Anne McNaughton Piccirilli, six grandchildren; Ryan C. McNaughton, James F. Doyal, Sarah Jane Doyal, Emilie Jane Piccirilli, Thomas A. Piccirill, Violet M. McNaughton, two great grandchildren; Izabella and Emanii, her sister; Mary Ruth McKivergan and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughters; M. Susan McNaughton-Morrison and Jean Marie McNaughton; as well as her brother Thomas Henry McKivergan.
Visiting hours were held Tuesday, March 28 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, March 29 in St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett. Burial took place at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to of St. Thomas More Parish. For guestbook and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
