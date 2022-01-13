William G. Harford, Jr., 64, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late William G. and Dorothy (Monahan) Harford.
Billy was a forklift operator for Electric Boat for many years before retiring; a bowler at Old Mountain Lanes and a member of the South Kingstown Elk’s Lodge.
He is survived by his sister, Deborah Cinquegrana of Wakefield; two nieces, Melissa Mumford of Exeter and Kate Harford of Saunderstown; his nephew, Tony Cinquegrana of Wakefield and many great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Brian Harford.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, January 14, 2022, 4-6 p.m., in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
