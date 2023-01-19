Barbara K. Mulholland

Barbara Kathleen (Seddon) Mulholland passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at the age of 92 in Elkhart, IN where she lived with daughters Alberta and Deb.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen I. (Bancroft) Seddon Jacques and Frank Seddon, and sister of the late June A. Williams. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Mulholland Jr., just 40 short years into their marriage.
Master seamstress and master gardener long before the terms were popularized, Barbara mastered whatever she did. A child of the depression and WWII era, she encouraged her children to reach beyond her own opportunities for college and career. One of her many favorite sayings was that we should all learn something new every day, there was no retirement from learning, and she practiced that faithfully. She was hearing “You’ve got mail” long before many of her friends (and before a couple of her children) and enjoyed the internet for the library that it opened at her fingertips.
Her lifelong love of knitting allowed Barbara to spend the last 12 years knitting blankets, hats, scarves, and mittens for the homeless of Elkhart County, as well as specialty hats and blankets for the Elkhart area Newborn Intensive Care Unit, right up until she passed away.
Barbara was very social, loved to talk to people and had many friends who enriched her life. She was never “old” and lived every day to the fullest.
Barbara is survived by her children Robert J. Mulholland (Bridgit), Roberta J. Mulholland (Bill Browning), Amelia Mulholland-Young, Alberta K. Mulholland (Deb); grandchildren Patrick Mulholland (Michelle), Andrew Mulholland (Dana), Rebecca Mulholland, Jason Young (Lorene Bauemschmidt), Woodrow Young (Marci), Duncan Young, and Rozi Tadjer-Young; and great grandchildren Nicholas, Natalie, Abraham, Samuel, Amara, Celia, Jason, Joseph and Zoey. Barbara also leaves her niece Nancy-Ann Folsom (Chuck) with whom she had a special bond, as well as nieces and nephews Doug Williams (Joyce), Lynn York (Greg), and Dale Williams (Karen). Additionally, Barbara leaves her beloved dog Alvin, who brought her much joy with his tiny-dog antics.
Burial at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly, RI will be private. Online condolences may be offered at MillerStewartFuneralHome.com.
