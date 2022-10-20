Lillian I. Nelson, 82, of Charlestown, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Apple Rehab Clipper in Westerly. She was the wife of the late Hartley S. Nelson. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (Hadley) Whittle.
Lillian worked in housekeeping at the former Larchwood Inn and the South County Nursing Center for many years before retiring. She enjoyed puzzles, cross-stitch, traveling and taking short trips.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Brown and her husband Donald of Charlestown; her son-in-law, William “Billy” Emery of Wakefield; her cousin, Mildred Carpenter and her brother, Buddy Whittle. She was the mother of the late Claire I. Emery.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10–11 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, located at 88 Columbia St. in Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in St. James Chapel, located at 2079 Matunuck School House Rd. in Charlestown. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield.
