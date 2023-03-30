With great sorrow, the Eddleston family announces the unexpected early passing of our kind, brave, caring and incredibly talented son, brother, uncle and friend Christopher F. Eddleston, 38 years young.
Chris was born in Nashua, NH, grew up in Pepperell and Wakefield, MA and resided in his sweet cottage in South Kingstown. He was the beloved son of Steven and Gloria Eddleston Cardenas. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Jessica Miller and her husband Brett of Norfolk MA; nieces and nephews Avrie, Hudson, Wesley, and Quinn Miller; and grandmother Rita Eddleston of Auckland, NZ. Christopher is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Francis Eddleston, and maternal grandparents Alfonso Cardenas and Elvira Treviño. Christopher received his Associate’s Degree at the Arts Institute of Boston. He was employed at Planet Fitness, Bose Corporation, and most recently at Petscort in Newport as a dog walker.
Chris was a kind, deep and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he’s touched. Chris devoted his life to what set his soul on fire, and that was music. From early childhood to his last few days, you would find him strumming on any instrument; from his guitars and drums, to his keyboards and his harmonicas. His family knows that he is rocking out behind those heavenly golden gates and playing on the blissful clouds with his pets and pals that passed before him. Chris, everyone you left in this world aches that you’re gone, there will be a massive void in our hearts until we meet again. However, we rest peacefully knowing you are still with us … just around the corner.
Calling hours were held Tuesday, March 28 at the George Lima Funeral Home in Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to the Boston Music Project at bostonmusicproject.org
Arrangements are with the George C. Lima Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.