Andreas “John” Fleischmann, 85, of Steamboat Avenue, North Kingstown, RI, passed away at the Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was the husband of the late Marjorie (Everett) Fleischmann and also the late Faith (Keegan) Fleischmann.
Born in Wilheim, Bavaria, Germany, he was the son of the late Alois and Katherine Fleischmann.
John worked in customer service at Providence Gravure, Inc. for many years. He was a veteran of the US Army and a former member of the Rolling Greens Golf Club.
John leaves his daughter Catherine Monaghan (Franklin Schultz) of Kannapolis, NC; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
