Irene Brigada, 93, of Coventry passed away Tuesday, July 6 surrounded by her children. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sophie Oles and the loving wife of Dr. Carl P. Brigada until his passing in 2012. They lived in Springfield, MA and Green Hill where they had a home for over 35 years and in Ocala, FL until she returned to Wakefield in 2016 to be near her children.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy and her husband Ray Coulombe, her daughter Donna and her husband Pasquale Ferrigno, her son Carl and her daughter Cynthia and her husband Michael Carson. She was predeceased by her son Thomas and his wife Henrietta.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Irene loved to cook, garden and was an amazing seamstress. She was a member of the Arbutus Garden Club when she lived in Green Hill. She was also a skilled and award winning rug maker. She was active in her Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister when she lived in Ocala, Fl.
She always had unbounded and unconditional love for her family and will be greatly missed.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Kingston on Saturday July 31st at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Church “In memory of Irene Brigada” and will be directed to the food pantry which serves local needs.
