Angelo R. Palladino, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the age of 92.
Angelo, also known as “Angie Babe”, “APAL”, or “Lo Lo”, was born on February 11, 1931, in Stamford, CT to the late Leo Palladino and Lucy Romaniello Palladino. He had 11 brothers and sisters. He was husband to the late Joan Hurley Palladino.
After serving in the United States Army, he worked with his father as a landscaper. He later began his career at Pitney Bowes, where he worked as a Quality engineer before retiring at the age of 59. He enjoyed his many years of retirement by spending time with his family and grandchildren. Known as “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren, he was a very generous and loving grandparent that would do anything for his family. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes and performing magic tricks. When not with his grandchildren, you could always find him working outside in the garden. His happiest times were spent around the dinner table, surrounded by his family, with a nice Italian meal. He would smile the entire time and never failed to become nostalgic and talk about the importance of family.
Angelo is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl A. Hartnett (husband J. Daniel Hartnett) of Wakefield, Rhode Island and Deborah A. Mostowy (husband Dennis M. Mostowy) of Trumbull, Connecticut; as well as his 5 grandchildren, Kyle (wife Kristen Hartnett), Kara and Kristin “Pip” Hartnett, Dennis Mostowy, Jr. and Allison Provenzano (husband Mike Provenzano).
He is also survived by his sister Antoinette “Toni” D’Agostino of Stamford, CT, and was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters. He has more nieces and nephews than you could count, as well as grand nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Rhode Island 02879. A prayer service with military honors will immediately follow at the funeral home from 6:30 PM to 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angelo’s honor to St. Elizabeth’s Assisted Living at 109 Melrose Street, Providence, Rhode Island, 02907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.