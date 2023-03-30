Ralph H. Woodmansee

Ralph Herbert Woodmansee, of Richmond, RI passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 23, 2023. He was born on October 20, 1934 at Sunshine Maternity Home in Oneco, Connecticut, the third son of Helen Louise (Grover) and Frank Irving Woodmansee of West Greenwich, RI. Ralph arrived on that Saturday night and the world has never quite been the same; Ralph broke the mold. He was the younger brother to Lowell E. Woodmansee of Exeter, RI. Both were predeceased by their brother Nelson I. Woodmansee who passed prior to their birth.
Ralph’s family moved to Exeter in 1943. He was proud to have attended a one-room schoolhouse with eight grades learning together on Austin Farm Road. His teacher drove many students to school and on cold winter days the students gathered firewood before class to heat the school.
North Kingstown High School was quite a distance from his Exeter home. Ralph would hitchhike home in the dark during his senior year just so he could play football for the Skippers. Despite Ralph’s perfect attendance record for all four years, schoolwork was not one of his strong points. Ralph managed to graduate in 1952 with the help of a prodigal friend who was already in college at the age of 15.
Ralph would help on his dad’s milk route before and after class while mixing in activities for Future Farmers of America and the Exeter Grange #12. Throughout his 75-year membership in the Grange, Ralph held both local and state offices. He enjoyed working with fellow Grange members on degree teams and helping the youth group raise money by putting on suppers. The Grange provided Ralph with many fun social activities like husking bees, bowling, and one of Ralph’s favorites — square dancing.
In 1953 Ralph enlisted in the Rhode Island Air Force National Guard receiving an honorable discharge in February, 1961. He earned a living at various jobs such as a Kirby vacuum cleaner salesman, a shipping clerk at George C. Moore Company in Westerly, a pin setter at Wickford Lanes in North Kingstown, a driver and a milkman at Remington and DeCiantis dairies. He was a mailman and credit union collections officer in North Kingstown. Ralph owned and operated his own school bus for 12 years for Exeter and Exeter-West Greenwich Regional School District.
Ralph’s aptitude for sales shone while at the dairy. Within two years he went from the lowest to the highest paid driver. Skeptical of the future in home milk delivery, he responded to a newspaper ad and was offered an insurance sales job in Providence making three-times what he could at the dairy. Ralph opted to join the Frank Briggs Insurance Agency in Saunderstown instead. He continued selling milk for the dairy, sometimes selling milk and insurance at the same appointment. The days were long, and Ralph wanted to avoid falling asleep at his desk like he had seen his father do so many times and decided to quit the dairy.
Ralph’s affinity for insurance grew quickly and Woodmansee Insurance was launched in October 1960, with the assistance of his first wife, Joan L. Howard (Lewis) whom he married in January 1956. Ralph and Joan have a son Ronald I. Woodmansee, who owns Woodmansee & Co in Marlton, NJ where lives with his wife Lynn Thomson. Their daughter, Sandra W. Chartier, lives in Richmond, RI and has worked with her dad at Woodmansee Insurance, Inc. for many years.
Ralph’s wheels were always spinning, finding solutions to problems big or small. Seeing a need in the growing area, Ralph co-founded the Chariho-Exeter Credit Union in November, 1963. Ralph considered the creation of Chariho-Exeter Credit Union as one of his special achievements and served on the Board of Directors for many years until its 1994 dissolution after the DEPCO banking crisis.
Ralph had strong beliefs and even stronger opinions, leading him into politics. He was elected to the Exeter Town Council and became the Town Council President from 1967-1970. Ralph and the council had many successes including implementing zoning ordinances, instilling dump permits and issuing building permits to make sure people were being taxed properly. While Ralph was council President, Exeter residents voted not to create a town police force, citing other town needs as more pressing. To this day, Exeter does not have its own police department.
After town politics, Ralph became the LAST Rhode Island House Representative elected solely by the town of Exeter, prior to the state’s redistricting. A resident of the town for 27 years, Ralph fiercely represented Exeter in the State House during the 1965-1966 term. During this time he helped create a centralized Post Office for Exeter, giving the town its own zip code instead of the former nine different mailing addresses.
More than anything, Ralph loved to help people and treated everyone fairly. These qualities, along with his hard work, common sense, Yankee Ingenuity, and a little bit of “being in the right place at the right time”, helped Ralph to become a successful businessman. He was the regional director for Volunteer Fireman’s Insurance Services with a total agency staff of over 20 employees. Ralph served on the Board of Directors for RI Independent Insurance Agents for 12 years. He also gave his time to many insurance carrier advisory boards to make improvements in the industry.
After his divorce, Ralph married Winifred L. Partelo (Douglass) in May, 1974. They have a daughter, Valerie L. W. Richard, of Richmond, who worked with her dad part-time at Woodmansee Insurance. Their son, David A. Woodmansee also lives in Richmond with his wife, Robin. David has worked alongside his father at Woodmansee Insurance for 23 years.
To escape the hectic pace of the insurance agency, Ralph would whisk off to his “yacht.” It was no boat, but another business, the West Greenwich Package Store. He owned and operated the store for 30 years in the plaza he developed on Victory Highway in 1989. He could be found working weekends after softball and 13-hour days on Mondays making sure everyone parked in the lines correctly and never missing an opportunity to sell insurance to customers or his liquor salesmen.
When not working or playing sports, Ralph was committed to volunteerism. He was a Life Member of Exeter Volunteer Fire Department #2. His Dad was a charter member of the department and Ralph joined as a junior member at age 12. He served as the department treasurer for 15 years and was First Lieutenant prior to moving to Richmond, RI. Upon returning home one night he found his home filled with smoke. He raced to the station and came back with the fire truck and put out his own house fire. While living in Richmond, he and other community leaders helped create the Hope Valley/Wyoming Fire District in 1982.
From Ralph’s passion for football and a vision of bringing the sport back to Chariho High School, he founded the Chariho Cowboys Football and Cheerleading in 1990. He served as President for nearly 10 years. The organization grew from one team and single cheer squad to a regional powerhouse that sent multiple teams to the Pop Warner National Championships. The Cowboys’ success and a push from a special booster’s group, led by Ralph, paved the way for reintroducing football into Chariho High School. Ralph was honored to be on the CHS sideline as part of the “Chain Gang” on Friday nights.
Ralph had many friends but none he loved and admired more than his best friend, the late Henry “Skip” Kenyon. Whenever his mother could not find Ralph, she knew he was at “The Kenyon Farm.” Skip taught Ralph everything he knew about the fundamentals of baseball, except how to slide. Partners in crime, Skip and Ralph could be found watching football together on Sundays where Skip would bring along an extra TV so they could watch multiple games at once. Skip and Ralph gave their time generously together as Secretary and Treasurer respectively for the Exeter Volunteer Fire Department #2. They served together on the Boards of Directors for the Chariho Cowboys and the Hope Valley/Wyoming Fire District, often with Skip being a calming effect to Ralph’s passionate persuasiveness. They also worked together as part of the Richmond Elementary School building committee. Ralph has missed Skip since he left this earth and we can only imagine what they are up to now.
Ralph’s love of sports is an understatement. He was a die-hard Patriots fan and had been waiting for over 20 years to hear back from the Red Sox about his managerial application. He was introduced to the world of softball by Skip, Ralph LIVED to “Play Ball!” Starting in a fast-pitch league at age 18, Ralph played in the South Kingstown Men’s Softball League for 60 consecutive seasons and managed his team for an additional 10. His playing days stopped for health reasons in 2012 but he was in the dugout and every player’s ear right up until last season. He also founded the Chariho Men’s Softball League, arriving early to line the fields, set up his Dad’s work truck to sell soda and chips, arrange umpires and do all that was necessary for teams to play 10 games on Sundays.
Ralph also took his teams to many tournaments. A hired bus once carried the team to SEVEN games in a single day as they played in multiple tournaments on the same weekend. While wintering in Florida in 2005, Ralph excitedly called his son David back home to ship his glove, cleats, and uniform down to him. Ralph had met a neighbor wearing a softball uniform and was going to try out for the team at age 71! From that point on Ralph’s arrival and departure times in Florida followed the softball schedule. While in Florida, Ralph recruited players for his team that he would be entering in the Cape Cod Senior Softball Classic held every September. They won the over 65 tournament more than once.
Ralph’s teams earned many trophies. He managed a few for himself including two 1974 Tournament MVP honors in Chariho and Westerly and a slow-pitch no-hitter in North Kingstown. However, the culmination of Ralph’s softball career was his induction into the RI Slow-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The third time was indeed the charm for Ralph. After his second divorce, Ralph reunited with his high school sweetheart and spent the last 29 years with Nancy A. Vaughn by his side. Working together at his liquor store, spending winters in Florida, dining with friends, and sharing time with their families filled their days. Nancy’s children are Ronald Vaughn and his wife Wendy of Hopkinton, RI, Jeff Vaughn of Richmond RI and Barbara Oldfield and her husband David of Hopkinton, RI.
Ralph also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Ethel Woodmansee; several nieces and nephews; 17 grandchildren – Jill (Andrew) Eldridge, Stephanie (Colin) Goodwin, Adam (Melissa) Hillier, Nathan Chartier (Kara Lotz), Craig (Alessandra) Woodmansee, Kristian (Brandi) Woodmansee, Andrew (Muhsinah) Chartier, Scott (Brynn) Woodmansee, Brett Woodmansee, Abby (Kevin) McGuire, Nicole (Mike) Messier, Thomas Oldfield, Nicholas Chartier, Jasmine and Desiree Richard, Izzabelle and Alivia Woodmansee — 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way, and Ralph’s best little buddy and former neighbor, Ben Palmer.
Ralph’s family would like to thank all of those who cared for him, especially Dr. Aaron Way, D.O., Dr. Maen Hussein, M.D. whose kindness and efforts were above and beyond, Dr. Robert Legare, M.D. and Dr. Steven Fera, M.D. for his continued care of Ralph throughout the years.
His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, located at 140 West Main Street in Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Wood River Cemetery, Richmond.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ralph’s memory to Chariho Cowboys, PO Box 224, Wyoming, RI 02898, Exeter Grange #12, C/O E. Margaret Fish, 178 Weaver Hill Road, West Greenwich, RI 02817 or Exeter Volunteer Fire Department #2, 366 Nooseneck Hill Road, Exeter, RI 02822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.