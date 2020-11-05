Mary “Polly” Eddy

Mary “Polly” Allerton (Schurman) Eddy, 90, of Wakefield, RI, died peacefully in the company of family on October 25, 2020. Polly was the beloved wife of the late Edward Danforth Eddy, Jr., former president of the University of Rhode Island. She was a daughter of the late Jacob Gould Schurman, Jr., and Mary (Cushman) Schurman of New York City.
Polly’s dedication to civic leadership in education, health, and the arts inspired all who knew her. She was a committed advocate of the University of Rhode Island, earning an honorary degree in 1998. She led her community of South Kingstown as an elected member of the town council for ten years, including four as Council President. Polly worked passionately for community vitality across many sectors, including serving on the board of Thundermist Health Center.
She is survived by four children and their spouses Edward Danforth Eddy, III, and Yu-Ping (Wu) Eddy; Mary Isabel Eddy; Catherine Schurman (Eddy) Hahn and Thomas Christian Hahn; and David Henning Eddy-Spicer and Nancy Jean Murphy Spicer. She also leaves a sister Lydia Cushman Schurman. She is loved and admired by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Polly’s family requests memorial donations to any of these organizations: (a) Thundermist Health Center, Woonsocket, RI - https://www.thundermisthealth.org/donate/; (b) Trinity Repertory Theater Company, Providence, RI - https://www.trinityrep.com/give/; (c) University of Rhode Island Dr. Edward and Polly Eddy Endowed Scholarship - https://www.urifae.org/.
To register for a Virtual Celebration of Life for Polly on Sunday, November 15 at 4pm EST via Zoom, please enter your information here: https://forms.gle/SLqBCWphugysFgK86.
Condolences may be left at: http://monahandrabblesherman.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.