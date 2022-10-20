W. Edward Johnson

W. Edward (Ted) Johnson, 89, a longtime resident of North Kingstown, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. Ted spent his final moments in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Margaret “Peg” A. (Ferris) Johnson to whom he was married for 60 years, four months and 12 days. Born on his grandparent’s farm in Norfolk, VA on March 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Lewis C. and Dorothy Phyllis (Casterton) Johnson.
Ted moved to North Kingstown when his father was stationed at Quonset Point Naval Base. A passionate musician, Ted began playing the clarinet at age 11, and taught clarinet and saxophone lessons throughout his lifetime. Ted played with the Lafayette Band for 68 consecutive years, continuing to attend concerts once he stopped playing. Ted also sang with the North Kingstown Community Chorus for over 30 years, and the church choir of which he was a faithful member. In addition to his musical accomplishments, Ted was a Life Deacon and devout servant of the First Baptist Church of North Kingstown for over 50 years.
A U.S. Navy Veteran, Ted served his country with honor and distinction during the Korean War. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Newport News, a heavy cruiser, for three years, three months, and three days. He attended the Navy School of Music, and as a member of the Navy Band, was privileged to play his clarinet for the King and Queen of Greece. After his service, Ted was employed by the University of Rhode Island, where he worked in the chemistry department for 28 years before retiring.
In addition to his beloved wife, Peg, he leaves behind two loving children, Pamela J. Arnold (husband, David) and Richard Johnson (wife, Sharon); four cherished grandchildren: Matthew Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Ben Arnold (wife, Amber), and Deanne Stewart (husband, Fred); three great-grandchildren: Emily Stewart, Bishop Arnold, and Violet Arnold; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind “his family of heart,” the countless number of adopted children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Charlotte Atamian.
A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of North Kingstown, 1135 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. His burial with military funeral honors will follow in the RI Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Donations in Ted’s name are welcome and may be made to the Lafayette Band, P.O. Box 855, North Kingstown, RI 02852, or the First Baptist Church of North Kingstown, 1135 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home online at www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
