Peter T. Slauta, 70, of North Kingstown, died January 6, 2023 at Miriam Hospital. He was the partner of Wendy Gasior. Born in North Kingstown, he was a son of the late Claude T. Slauta and Yvonne (Thibault) Slauta.
Peter was employed as Environmental Director in the Long Term Healthcare Industry until his retirement. He was a graduate of Rhode Island College where he played on the baseball team. He coached semi-pro baseball in Canada and Holland was a coach with the Rhode Island Baseball Institute in Warwick.
In addition to his partner, he leaves his siblings: Thomas M. Slauta and his wife Joan of Middletown, CT, Claudia A. Belden and her husband Bruce of North Kingstown, Michael J. Slauta and his wife Sharon of Houston, TX. He was the brother of the late Kathy A. Connors and Frances M. Furbush. He also leaves one niece and three nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 21 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St. North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the Old Narragansett Church Cemetery, Wickford. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
