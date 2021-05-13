Georgia A. Zaborowski, 80, passed away on April 30, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford with her loving husband and children by her side. She was the daughter of Willis T. and Myra L. Bradley and the wife of Stanley Zaborowski. She was previously married to the late Ernest J. Houle.
Georgia was born on May 24, 1940 in Brookline, MA, and lived there until moving to Rhode Island in 1968. She lived in North Kingstown for many years before moving to Groton, MA in 1999 and then just recently to Dartmouth, MA. She graduated from Wheelock College and went on to a wonderful career as a teacher, retiring as a professor at the Community College of Rhode Island in 1998.
She loved teaching and wrote several published books on early education and childhood development. She also loved to listen to and play music. She could play a wide variety of instruments, but particularly loved to play the harp. She was part of a string duet, “Many Splendored Strings” that played for weddings and other prestigious ceremonies for many years. She was a warm and loving person that adored her family and cherished her friends.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Stanley and her children, Kaere Schmidt and her domestic partner Joseph Matlock of Abilene, TX, Tucker Houle and his wife Lora of North Kingstown, Tina and Karl Edminster of Fairhaven, MA, and Nick Zaborowski of Seattle, 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth, James, Seamus and Curtis and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Joseph Bradley and his wife Trish of Ossippee, NH and her sister-in-law Tina Guy Bradley of Dresdon, Maine.
There will be a private memorial ceremony with family for Georgia in June.
