Ruthe A. O’Shaughnessy, 93, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2021. She was the wife of the late Thomas K. O’Shaughnessy. Born in Throop, PA, she was the daughter of the late John J. Sheroda and Agnella (Blazauskas) Sheroda.
Mrs. O’Shaughnessy worked as an attendant at the Ladd School for many years until her retirement. She was a Communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church and member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 42 Auxiliary, where she served as Chaplain. She also worked as a bus monitor for North Kingstown Schools.
She leaves her loving children: Anne Marie Dion and her husband Richard of Warwick, Maureen M. Counterman of Sioux City, IA, Thomas K. O’Shaughnessy of Bristol, John J. O’Shaughnessy of East Greenwich, and Christopher P. O’Shaughnessy and his wife Elena of North Kingstown. She was the mother of the late Judith O’Shaughnessy Oakes. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Kathleen M. Dion.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Church in North Kingstown. Burial followed in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to VNA of Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
