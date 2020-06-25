Nancy A. Sherman, 83, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 20th, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late George E. Sherman.
Born in North Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Robert H. and Emma R. (Hawkins) Rogers.
Mrs. Sherman was the Co-Founder and owner with her late husband of the George Sherman Sand & Gravel Company. After their children took over the business, she and her husband traveled extensively all over the world.
She is survived by two children, Deborah L. Sherman-Quigley and her husband Dean B., and Stephen G. Sherman and his wife Bethanie D., all of Wakefield, two grandsons, Brandan Sherman and Dylan Quigley; and a sister Joyce Reusch and her husband Peter. She was the sister of the late Marion Leeming, Dorothy Atzert, Helen Atzert, Alice Rogers Barbara Jenkins, Amey Chase, Mary Whitford, George Rogers, Kenneth Rogers, and Albert Rogers.
Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday 4-7 pm. Due to social restrictions the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. For guest book and condolences,
