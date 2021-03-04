Nancy L. Rieser, of West Kingston, RI, passed away on February 20, 2021 following a period of declining health. The daughter of Marie and Mark Rieser, she is survived by her life partner, Paola Mangiacapra, her uncle, Charles Grim, and many caring cousins.
Born in 1940 in Leesport, Pennsylvania, she graduated from Wilson High and received a B.S. in Biology and M.S. in Computer Science from URI. The bulk of her career was spent working in URI’s Office of Strategic Planning as a Research Associate.
She loved travel and the outdoors, and “service to others” was her middle name. At Westminster Unitarian Church, she created the Sharing Locker, and she also volunteered at HopeHealth Hospice. She had a genuine concern for people, and always put the focus on others rather than talking about herself. Her loving presence is a loss to the world at a time when selflessness is so needed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Gifts in Nancy’s memory may be given to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI (www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow) or by check to Westminster Unitarian Church (please designate Sharing Locker in the memo line), 119 Kenyon Avenue, East Greenwich, RI 02818. For guestbook and condolences, please visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.